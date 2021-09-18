Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 52,071 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,071 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.29% of DocuSign worth $159,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,959,804. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.74. 4,051,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,066. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average of $248.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -322.95 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

