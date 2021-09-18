Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,134 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.34% of Lam Research worth $319,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $608.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $300.70 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.