Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 121.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.60% of EPAM Systems worth $173,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $613.95. 633,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $595.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

