Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 201,017 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,017 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $299,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. The firm has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.57 and a 200-day moving average of $399.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.