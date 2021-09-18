Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.43% of Align Technology worth $206,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $8.91 on Friday, hitting $719.38. 834,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $683.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.44 and a 52 week high of $735.17. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

