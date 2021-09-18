Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598,738 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Discover Financial Services worth $217,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 352.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 109.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,647. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

