Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,871 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.64% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $177,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day moving average is $184.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.