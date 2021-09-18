Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 268.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of Intuit worth $199,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded down $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.85. 1,860,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,460. The company has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $540.47 and a 200-day moving average of $466.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

