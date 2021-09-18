Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,039,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $164,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $184,603,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,383,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,664. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.