Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $158,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,738,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,296. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

