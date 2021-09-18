Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $159.77 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 350,745 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.36% of Agilent Technologies worth $159,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.94. 2,405,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,108. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

