Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $161.06 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.22% of Activision Blizzard worth $161,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $79.56. 11,008,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,407. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

