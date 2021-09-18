Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $172.93 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.61% of ShockWave Medical worth $172,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,105. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. 404,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,551. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

