Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $185.08 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,107 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Crown Castle International worth $185,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. 2,503,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

