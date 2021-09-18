Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $201.25 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,593 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $201,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 172,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.2% in the second quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.