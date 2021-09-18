Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $209.75 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,113 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Five9 worth $209,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. 4,663,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,091. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.43 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,082 shares of company stock worth $7,901,238 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

