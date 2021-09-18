Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $270.70 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468,356 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $270,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 919,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,661. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

