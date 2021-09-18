Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $294.80 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,481 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.27% of Snap worth $294,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,026,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,740,070 shares of company stock valued at $347,856,207.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,939,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,134,402. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.