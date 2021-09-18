Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.39% of MSCI worth $170,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in MSCI by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $641.66. 562,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,442. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $615.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.57.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.