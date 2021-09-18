Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.45% of CrowdStrike worth $254,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.09. 4,606,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,754 shares of company stock worth $69,990,178. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

