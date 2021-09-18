Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Marathon Petroleum worth $315,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,851,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 7,621,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.