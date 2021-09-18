Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $248.66 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,406,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,663,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $165,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $417,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $58,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $357,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.38. 1,346,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,145. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.54 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.72. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $9,078,762. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

