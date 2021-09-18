Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 155,832 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.10% of Medtronic worth $159,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

MDT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,256. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

