Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 199,919 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,919 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.19% of Applied Materials worth $250,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,880,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average of $132.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.