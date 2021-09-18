Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.29% of FedEx worth $228,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $255.22. 3,087,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $230.27 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.