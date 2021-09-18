Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,678,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,387 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of Raytheon Technologies worth $313,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

RTX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.39. 23,129,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.