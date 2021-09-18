Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,366,579 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,366,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $324,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,608,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $471.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

