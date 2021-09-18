Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 138,459 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 138,459 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $253,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 23,685,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

