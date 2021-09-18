Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 217,321 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,321 shares during the period. Generac comprises 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Generac worth $272,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.36. 1,324,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $466.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

