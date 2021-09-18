Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 308,015 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,015 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $187,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 110.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 35.8% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

NYSE EL traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $319.88. 1,663,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,872. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

