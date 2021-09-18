Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 404,037 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404,037 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Masco worth $219,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 4,128,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

