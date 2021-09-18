Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 48,316 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,316 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $283,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.25. 5,819,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,761. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.