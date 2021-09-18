Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 91,200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $177,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

UNP traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

