Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.45% of Sysco worth $178,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,756,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,961. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.