Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 258,755 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.23% of The TJX Companies worth $189,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,208,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

