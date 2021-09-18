Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $274,987.00

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $274,987.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00174683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.03 or 0.07130953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.09 or 0.99853537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00865178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

