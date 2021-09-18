Lossless Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $358,999.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $358,999.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.24 or 0.07115316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.60 or 1.00190317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.09 or 0.00847736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

