Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,410 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.4% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.40. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.