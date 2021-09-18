Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $137,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,130,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

