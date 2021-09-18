LuaSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $227,447.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $227,447.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00131021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046949 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,391,067 coins and its circulating supply is 112,415,584 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

