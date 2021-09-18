Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Lumen Technologies worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

