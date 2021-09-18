Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the August 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUMO shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

LUMO opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.74. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $234,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 28,870 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

