Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 185.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

