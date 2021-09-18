Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Shares of LYSDY stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.