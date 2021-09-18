Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 225,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

MCBC stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $256.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.83. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 450,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 170,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,713 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,137 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 323,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 80,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

