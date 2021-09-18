MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of MacroGenics worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 430,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

