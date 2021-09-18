Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

