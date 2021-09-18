MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of MAG Silver worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 320,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG opened at $17.34 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAG. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

