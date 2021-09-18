Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.58. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 160,881 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.5%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Magal Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

