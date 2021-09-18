MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.48 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00006345 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00121235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.94 or 0.07125443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.40 or 0.99836047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00865071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

